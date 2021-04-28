Carter wins Congressional seat, Peterson carries Iberville

Staff Report

State Sen. Troy Carter triumphed over fellow Democrat state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson for the vacant 2nd Congressional District seat on Capitol Hill in an election Saturday.

Across the 10-parish district, Carter garnered 48,511 votes (55 percent) against 39,295 (45 percent) for Peterson.

In Iberville Parish, Peterson drew 1,272 votes against the 1,173 for Carter. In the early voting, Carter tallied 393 votes against 341 for Peterson.

Peterson carried 14 of the 19 precincts in the Congressional districts on election day.

The district primarily consists of areas in the south and eastern portion of Iberville Parish. The other areas fall under the 6th Congressional District, served by Republican Garret Graves.

In Saturday’s election, turnout was only 16.7 percent for the election on a ballot it shared with the renewal of the millage tax to fund the Iberville Parks and Recreation District.

The low turnout also followed a barrage of attack ads Peterson launched against Carter, whom she labeled as “a Democrat backed by Trump Republicans” and who favored much of the Democratic agenda on Capitol Hill.

Carter is known for being willing to work across party lines. His platform included pledges to work on economic recovery from the pandemic, criminal sentencing legislation and pushing for clean air in areas of the district with “higher levels of air pollution.”

Carter will fill the seat held for the past 10 years by Democrat Cedric Richmond, another Crescent City resident, who resigned from his seat when President Biden tapped him to serve in his cabinet.

The majority-Black district extends from the Greater New Orleans area, north to the Baton Rouge Metropolitan area.

Democrats comprise 63 percent of the district, while Republicans make up 11.8 percent. The remaining 25.1 percent is listed as “other.”