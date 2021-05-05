Cleanest City judging May 6 in Plaquemine

Staff Report

The Cleanest City Judges will be in Plaquemine today as the City aims to surpass the finish it achieved in 2019.

Although the Clean Up was canceled two Saturdays in a row because of rainy weather, these organizations showed great willingness to help the community. They include the Plaquemine Garden Club, St. John School, the Knights of Columbus Council 970, Plaquemine Service League, Dow Chemical Co., Plaquemine Main Street Program, Lions Club, Rotary Club, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Iberville MSA West FFA and 4-H Clubs, and Tri-City Charm School. Their commitment to the city is appreciated. Some of these organizations are still planning clean-ups on their own.

A win in the district competition will advance the City of Plaquemine to the state judging at the end of May.

The City won third in state in its category in 2019. The contest was canceled in 2020 due to COVID. The City wants first place this year and asks residents to do their part in achieving this honor.