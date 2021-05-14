Pfizer, Moderna vaccines available in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Government is the sponsor of two separate COVID-19 vaccination centers.

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is being administered at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave.in Gonzales.

Beginning May 18, vaccination times are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm. Walk ins are welcome, and no appointment is necessary. Vaccines are administered and coordinated by the Louisiana National Guard. This center is expected to be open through June 5.

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people aged 12 years and over.

The Moderna vaccine is available at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd in Gonzales. Appointments are available by calling (225) 450-1425.

The Moderna vaccine is authorized for people aged 18 years and older.

Vaccines are an essential part of helping to safely Bring Louisiana Back, and Ascension Parish Government is working hard, together with our partners LDH and FEMA, to help do so. For more information, please visit: https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.