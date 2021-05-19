State Police investigate officer-involved shooting

Staff Report

Officials from the Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a White Castle police officer.

The White Castle Police Department requested the investigation May 14, according to Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz of the Louisiana State Police Public Affairs Section.

The investigation follows a “shots fired” call Plaquemine Police Department received that morning. Officers conducted a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect alluded the officers, and a call was issued to be on the lookout for the suspect.

Shortly after the call, a White Castle Police Department officer encountered the suspect and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The suspect again refused to stop, which led to another pursuit. After a brief pursuit, a crash occurred, and the suspect ran.

As the officer attempted to take the suspect in custody, the suspect brandished a firearm, and shots were fired by a responding officer.

The suspect’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to state police. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details were available at press time.