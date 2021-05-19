City officials honor late Mike Little for years of service to Plaquemine

Staff Report

Mayor Ed Reeves Jr. and the Board of Selectmen honored the late Mike Little for his 46 years of service to the City of Plaquemine at its meeting May 11.

Officials presented his wife, Noreen, with a proclamation of gratitude, stating:

WHEREAS, the Mayor and Board of Selectmen, having learned of the death of City Police Administrator Mike Little, desire to express their deep appreciation and gratitude for the 46 years of service that he contributed to the City of Plaquemine; and

WHEREAS, the Mayor and Board of Selectmen recognize and acknowledge that Mike provided commendable, outstanding and loyal public service, and rose in the Police Department ranks under four different Police Chiefs, beginning with Emile LeBlanc in 1975 and continuing under C.J. Cazes, Orian Gulotta and current Chief Kenny Payne; and

WHEREAS, the Mayor and Board of Selectmen recognize Mike’s courage and bravery in his service to our great country in the U.S. Marine Corps, including his service in the Vietnam War in which he was awarded the Purple Heart; and

WHEREAS, the Mayor and Board of Selectmen recognize that public servants of Mike’s caliber, dedication and commitment to community are few and far between, and he will be sadly missed by the many lives he touched in his illustrious career; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Mayor and Board of Selectmen of the City of Plaquemine extend their deepest sympathy to the Little family, and pay their respects to the service of Police Administrator Mike Little by rising and observing a moment of silence in his honor.

Little, who served 46 years with the Plaquemine City Police Department, died March 13 after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 70.