Spanish Lake, Bluff Swamp drainage continues

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Department of Public Works is planning to cut Alligator Bayou Road at Fish Bayou to facilitate additional drainage of flood water from the Spanish Lake and Bluff Swamp basin. DPW anticipates cutting the road beginning Friday or Saturday.

To ensure the safety of residents in the area, Ascension Parish officials are monitoring weather forecasts. DPW crews stationed on-site will be ready to backfill the cut should any rain occur causing Bayou Manchac to rise to 14 feet.

At the Alligator Bayou Road pumping site, DPW is operating a total of six pumps, four 24-inch tractor pumps, and two 30-inch axle driven pumps. Two additional 30-inch pumps are expected to arrive today.

Alligator Bayou Road will remain closed until further notice. Remember, this is an active construction site and is accessible only by authorized personnel.

Also, Iberville Parish Officials re-opened the Alligator Bayou lock earlier this morning.