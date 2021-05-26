Bishop lifts mask mandate for weekly Catholic Mass

Staff Report

One additional directive has been added to the end of dispensation from to Bishop Michael Duca.

The mask mandate has come to an end for all congregants who attend Mass, he said in a letter to Catholic parishioners last Friday.

The message comes more than 15 months after he issued a dispensation from regular weekly Mass due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are fully seeing some success in slowing the spread and loosening of the danger contracting the virus,” he said in a letter to Catholic families throughout the Diocese. “We now have the option to protect ourselves with a vaccination, and many of us are more willing to gather in public places and in homes, eat in restaurants and shop freely, masked and unmasked.”

The dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass and Holy Days of Obligations in in the Diocese will expire on June 6.

The Diocese still recommends the use of mask by those who are more vulnerable to the virus.

“While the past year has been difficult for us all, there are many signs of hope and renewal,” Duca said.