Plaquemine accepts low bid on construction of levee top recreational trail

Staff Report

The Plaquemine Board of Selectmen accepted the low bid of Comeaux Brothers Construction for construction to begin on Phases 1 and 2 of the Plaquemine Riverfront Recreational Trail at a special meeting May 26. Work is expected to begin in late June.

Phase 1 includes the trail head and access from the parking lot at the Plaquemine Lock Historic Site up to the Mississippi River levee top, and Phase 2 includes extension of the trail on the levee to the North Plaquemine Park. Comeaux Brothers submitted a total bid of $545,000, the low bid of four bidders. The city has obtained a total of $274,876 in grants from Dow Chemical Co. ($100,000) and the La. Office of State Parks ($174,876) for these phases.

Construction on Phases 1 and 2 is expected to take about four months, with completion this fall. The city is working to meet the strict construction document requirements of the La. Department of Transportation and Development on Phase 3 - the final phase of the project. That phase is expected to bid out in December, with construction beginning around February of 2022. LDOTD is providing up to $1 million in grant funding for Phase 3 and must approve the construction documents before it can be bid. This process takes up to six months.

Phase 3 includes the extension of the trail from the trail head southward to near the ferry landing and a walkway to the Fort Area Park, along with solar lighting for the entire trail and other amenities. Upon completion, the trail will be 1.3 miles long and will be 10 feet wide to accommodate walkers, runners and bicyclists.

"This is very exciting for Plaquemine residents and for tourism because it gives everyone easy access to the Mississippi River levee and beautiful views of the river," said Mayor Edwin "Ed" Reeves, Jr. "This is one of the first projects I initiated when I took office because so many residents asked for more walking trails in the city. I thank the Board of Selectmen for their support of this project and approving the funding for it."

The trail will add to the walking trails at City Park, COPAC and the other city parks.

"We have worked hard for over four years to get all of the approvals necessary from federal and state agencies, and to get grant funding for this $1.4 million project," Reeves said. "I am thrilled to finally see work beginning."