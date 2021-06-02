Iberville Council honors Simmers for service
Staff Report
A proclamation of recognition was presented to Billy Simmers by Fire Chief John Marque and the Iberville Parish Council during the May 25 Council Meeting. Simmers was recognized for his years of public service as the Superintendent of the White Castle Department of Public Works and a volunteer for the White Castle Fire Department. He also volunteered to assist the Iberville Parish Council Utility Department. The Council congratulated him on his retirement.