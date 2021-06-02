Forecasters expect busy 2021 hurricane season

Staff Report

Hurricane season could bring very little rest to the storm-weary, according to predictions from the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters predict between 13 and 20 named storms for the 2021 season, which began Tuesday.

The 2021 season follows a record-breaking season that included 30 named storms – two more than the previous record set in 2005, when Katrina and Rita routed Louisiana.

Last year’s storm list included Hurricane Laura, which carried sustained winds of 150 mph when it made landfall near Cameron on Aug. 27. It marked the strongest wind speed at landfall for a Louisiana hurricane since 1856.

In addition, a rare October hurricane brought severe wind damage to Maringouin, as well as neighboring Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes.

Storms for this year include: Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, Elsa, Fred, Grace, Henri, Ida, Julian, Kate, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Odette, Peter, Rose, Sam, Teresa, Victor and Wanda.

Preparing for a storm

Create a plan that includes: how you will receive emergency alerts and warnings, a shelter plan, your evacuation route and your family/household communication plan.

Sign up for your local emergency management alert system using apps like FEMA, Hurricane: American Red Cross, My Radar and NOAA.

Stock up on emergency supplies to support you, for a minimum of five days, should you need to shelter-in-place; don’t forget things like medications and pet supplies.

Prepare a “go-bag” in case you need to evacuate with short notice. Your bag should have important documents, medicines, bottled water, a small first aid kit, blankets, flashlights, cash in small bills, a portable phone charger/cables and anything else your family might need in an emergency.

Prepare and protect your property by clearing drains and gutters, installing check valves in plumbing to prevent backups, trimming or removing trees close enough to fall on your home and consider hurricane shutters. If you have NFIP flood insurance for your property, your policy may cover up to $1,000 in loss avoidance measures, such as sandbags and water pumps

Prepare financially by reviewing insurance policies, understanding the exclusions and considering how you would cover any gaps. Consider how you would access funds if you are directly affected by a storm

During the Storm

Here are actions you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones when you face a direct threat from a hurricane: