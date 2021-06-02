City gets award for district win, competes in state Cleanest City Contest

Staff Report

The state judging of the City of Plaquemine for the Cleanest City Contest was May 24. The judges also awarded the City a plaque for winning the district competition.

Plaquemine COO Richard Alleman accepted the plaque on behalf of Mayor Ed Reeves, who was out of town. Shown from left are judges Margaret Jarreau, Roxanna Champagne, La. Garden Club Federation President; Richard Alleman, Jean Gilstrap, state Cleanest City Contest Chairperson; and Ann Smith.

Special thanks to the Plaquemine Garden Club, which provided lunch for the judges; and to the representatives of the Westside Master Gardeners, Plaquemine Service League and Lions Club, who attended the greeting of the judges to show community support for the contest.