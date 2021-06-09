Concert raises funds for Iberville Community Theater

Alyssa Regira Marino, Paula Adams, Indya Pierre and the tandem of Al Albarez, Stephen Orcino and Clay LeBlanc were among the talents showcased Saturday night during the Iberville Community Theater’s “Music Through the Decades” at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center. The fundraiser for the ICT was the first major event at the Civic Center since the end of COVID-19 restrictions. See next week’s edition for a story on the Iberville Community Theater and more pictures from the event, which drew a crowd of 300-plus.