Plaquemine Garden Club hosts May Hat Luncheon

Special to The Post South

The Plaquemine Garden Club May Hat Luncheon was held in the newly renovated City of Plaquemine Community Center. This was the first meeting of the full membership since COVID-19 restrictions were set in place.

Mayor Edwin Reeves and his wife, Ann, were honored guests. Louisiana Cuisine, owned by Chef Tiger Grace, provided the luncheon.

The agenda included the introduction of seven new members: Heather Blanchard, Vanessa Boudreaux, Megan Engolio, Judge Elizabeth Engolio, Morgan Voiselle and Leigh Ann Marionneaux.

Next was a thank you to the May Hat Luncheon Committee and floral designers.

Luncheon Committee included: Kathleen Doyle, chair, and members: Stacey Allain, Kathy D’Albor, Susan Dupont, Bute Richard and Patsy Williams.

Floral designers included: Mona Perrin, chair, and members: Peggy Alonzo, Travis Campesi, Mary Jo Hymel, Madeline Kessler and Patty Phillips.

A thank you was also presented to the 2019-2021 officers: Sheryl Ramirez, past president; Madeline Kessler, parliamentarian; Marla Bueche, corresponding secretary; Melissa Cain, recording secretary; Jennifer Markins, second vice president (2018-2019); Bernadine Legendre, second vice president (2020-2021); Kathleen Cooper, first vice president and Donna Carville, president.

The coveted Circle of Roses award recipients included: Dianne Grace, Jaynel Nadler, Barbara Breaux and Joyce S. Hebert. These awards were presented by PGC past presidents Betty Labauve, Madeline Kessler, Sheryl Ramirez and Joyce S. Hebert.

The installation of new officers of the Plaquemine Garden Club for 2021-2022, as pictured, include: Marla Bueche, corresponding secretary; Bernadine Legendre, second vice president; Julie Hebert, first vice president; Kathleen Cooper, president; Katherine Desselles, parliamentarian; Michelle Sanders, recording secretary and Donna Carville, past president.

The culmination of the program was a slide presentation by outgoing president Carville, highlighting the club accomplishments despite COVID regulations.

Summer birthdays of members were acknowledged, and door prizes were presented.