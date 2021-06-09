Linemen complete three-day training course

Staff Report

The importance of the City’s electrical linemen and the dangerous conditions in which they work was on display during the winter ice storm in February. In an effort to enhance the linemen’s skills and expertise, four City linemen recently completed a three-day lineman course in Lafayette.

Linemen completing the course were Steven Adams, Travis Hebert, Justin Joffrion and Alex Van Norman. The course, provided by Louisiana Energy & Power Authority (LEPA), included: electrical safety; a basic overview of the electrical processes of generation, transmission, substations, transformers, distribution, and materials and equipment; pole climbing safety and transferring; pole setting; meter base safety; and some repairs.

They were required to pass a test at the end of the course.