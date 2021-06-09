Plaquemine places second in state Cleanest City contest

Staff Report

The City of Plaquemine won second place in its division in the state Cleanest City Contest in May, competing against three other finalist cities in District F (cities with populations of 4,500 to 9,500). The City was told it was .02 of a point behind the winner, Winnsboro, in scoring. Plaquemine had already won the district competition.

City crews worked to pick up litter and beautify public spaces for the Cleanest City judging. And while numerous organizations volunteered to help in the Clean Up, two Clean Up events were canceled due to rainy weather. Despite that, some organization volunteers turned out to help the weekend before judging.

“We thank all the organizations that volunteered to help, including the Plaquemine Garden Club, St. John School, Knights of Columbus Council 970, Plaquemine Service League, Westside Master Gardeners, Dow Chemical Co., Plaquemine Lions Club, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Plaquemine Main Street Program, Iberville MSA FAA & 4-H Clubs, and St. John Church,” said Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. Special thanks to the Plaquemine Garden Club, which worked hand-in-hand with the City to prepare for the judging and provide meals for the judges.

“We competed in the Cleanest City Contest as a way to make residents aware of the importance of keeping our city and their property clean and beautiful, not just for judging day, but year round,” said Mayor Reeves. “The City crews have a lot of work, and can’t constantly pick up the litter. Residents have to do their part. We hope that by seeing the City in pristine shape for the judging, residents will take pride in their home town and their property.”