Plaquemine Board of Selectmen approve drainage study

Staff Report

A citywide drainage study will begin throughout the City of Plaquemine in the wake of two flood events in the area in the past month.

The Board of Selectmen, at its June 8 meeting, voted to implement the studies to determine a fix for the city’s longstanding drainage issues.

Mayor Edwin Reeves Jr. said he already had met with an engineer to discuss problem areas, and it is a top priority of both Reeves and the Board.

In addition, Iberville Parish Public Works Director Mark Migliacio attended the meeting on June 8 to tell the Board and residents attending about plans the parish is initiating now to relieve back-ups in the Price Street Canal, a major drainage canal for the city that drains to Bayou Plaquemine.

He noted that culverts, while beautifying and making areas safer, also limit drainage. Open ditches and canals drain more efficiently, he said.

Migliacio said culverts had been installed in the ditch behind Pecan Pointe subdivision, but those culverts are limiting drainage and will be removed.

In addition, drainage along Enterprise Blvd. will be improved, and at Bayou Road near W.W. Harleaux St. Those projects should improve drainage in the canal and will be done this summer.

Torrential rains May 17 and 18 brought widespread flooding throughout the city. A storm in the early hours of June 6 triggered additional flooding in residential areas.