Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi sworn in as La. Sheriff’s Association President

Staff Report

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi was sworn in as the 76th president of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Board of Directors during a ceremony June 17 at the Iberville Parish Courthouse. Stassi began his third term in office last July, and has served on the LSA Board for most of his nine years in office.

He has moved up to higher positions of leadership on the LSA Board in the past five years, serving as Sergeant at Arms, Tecretary/Treasurer, Second Vice President and last year serving as First Vice President.

In addition, he has served on numerous committees, including the Honorary Membership Committee, Sheriff’s Executive Management Institute, Legislative Operating Committee, Liaison with the Governor, National Sheriffs’ Association Liaison Committee, and Triad/Elderly Services Committee.

Stassi said in his new role, he will work to improve interpersonal relationships, and focus on Sheriffs serving their communities and the people of Louisiana with a united voice.

“It has been a huge honor for me to serve the people of Iberville Parish, and I look forward to working with all the Sheriffs of our great State of Louisiana,” Sheriff Stassi said.