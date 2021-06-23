Plaquemine Garden Club names garden of the month

Special to The Post South

The quaint cottage home of Marty and Tarra Lyall Landry has been chosen as the Plaquemine Garden Club Garden of the Month for June.

The front yard is bursting with a plethora of spring flowers. Tarra is partial to the color white, as is evident in her choice of plants. Vinca, verbena, confederate jasmine, caladiums, plumbago, lantana, agapanthus and yarrow are noted throughout the well-groomed gated yard.

Pops of color abound in snapdragons, Herbert daisies, blue agapanthus, blue daze and gaillardia. A clematis vine intertwined on the porch railing has vivid red blooms.

Garden statues and a cozy bench add to the charm of this amazing little “piece of heaven,” as Tarra likes to call it.