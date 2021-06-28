Grounds 50th anniversary

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Robert E. (“Bob”) Grounds and Judy Huston Grounds are celebrating 50 years of marriage. After a lovely backyard wedding on June 12, 1971 in Hobbs, New Mexico, Bob and Judy relocated to Donaldsonville for Bob’s job at Shell’s Capline Pipeline at St. James - and have called Louisiana “home” ever since. Judy taught physical education at Ascension Catholic Middle School where she was known for her no-nonsense teaching and coaching style. Judy used those talents to found Judy’s School of Gymnastics a few years later.

In the late 70s, Bob & Judy moved “across the river” to St. Amant with their daughters Michelle and Alison. Judy expanded and relocated her gymnastics school to a new 6,000 square foot facility at the corner of Rouyea and Cantee roads that Bob the Builder helped to construct and maintain. Michelle began coaching with Judy shortly thereafter. In 1996, Judy expanded her business again to an expansive multi-purpose children’s activity center, AIM, located on Airline Highway in Prairieville. Throughout their careers, Judy and Michelle coached many talented gymnasts who went on to become collegiate athletes, coaches, teachers, and community leaders. After Judy retired, Michelle continued Judy’s legacy as the Managing Director of AIM and Bob the Builder continued his role as lead handy man.

Bob worked for Shell in various roles until the mid-90s when he retired to pursue his dream of being a professional golfer. After playing on the Heartland Players Senior Tour for many years, Bob returned to amateur status. At over 80 years young, Bob proudly still shoots below his age. True partners in life, business, and love, Bob & Judy’s marriage continues to be one of mutual support filled with boat rides, crafting (for Judy), golfing (for Bob), visiting friends and family, dancing, and laughing.

Congratulations! Love, Your Family