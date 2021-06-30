Veteran’s parade among highlights for July 4 event

Staff Report

Plaquemine’s annual Fourth of July celebration returns in full blast after a one-year absence due to the pandemic, and a longtime tradition linked to the bash will continue.

Historic Bayou Plaquemine will be the setting of the annual veterans parade to salute past members of the American military.

Veterans will ride along a fleet of boats in the parade that will be among one of the highlights for the event.

The parade will roll at 5:30 p.m. Spectators and participants are asked to arrive at 5 p.m.

The enthusiasm is high among organizers for the event one year after the pandemic forced cancellation of festivities.

“Things are really looking good,” said Lorraine Hidalgo, who has served as chairman of its inaugural event since its inception in 2001. “We’re doing a lot of last-minute stuff, and we just finished decorating the park.”

The 2021 July 4th Grand Marshals include Jack Devillier, U.S. Army; Johnny Williams, U.S. Navy; Justin Truong, U.S. Air Force; Wayne Billings, U.S. Navy; Reuben Tines, U.S. Army; Chance Martinez, U.S. Army National Guard and Michael Marino, U.S. Army.

The Fourth of July bash will be held at Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Waterfront Park, 57845 Foundry Street. The event is sponsored by the Plaquemine Main Street Program.

Live music and a fire display are planned for the event. The Phat Hat will perform for the gathering. A fireworks display will close out festivities at 9 p.m.

The display is sponsored by Plaquemine Council 970 Corp.

The Iberville Museum will open to the public with free admission from 3-6 p.m. The Atchafalaya exhibit will be among the featured attractions.

A jitterbug dance contest will be held on the boardwalk at 7 p.m.

Festivities from 5-9 p.m. will include music and dancing, free rides and games for kids, as well as food and crafts. Booths are available for food and crafts vendors. Call City Hall at (225) 687-3116 for information.

The celebration will continue, even in the event of rain. Festivities will shift to the indoor facilities at the Waterfront Park if rain occurs.

Additional sponsors for the event include Petroleum Service Corporation, Shintech, SNF-Flopam, A. Wilbert’s Sons, Axial-Westlake, Citizens Bank & Trust, Iberville Parish Clerk of Court, Essential Federal Credit Union, Iberville Bank and Wilbert’s Home.

NO ice chests, pets, fireworks or tents are allowed at the event.

Eventgoers are welcome to bring lawn chairs. Boats can dock at Waterfront Park.

For more information, contact the City of Plaquemine or see the website at www.plaquemine.org/events.