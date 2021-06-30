Plaquemine Garden Club decorates Iberville Parish museum

Special to The Post South

Travis and Kathryn Campesi decorated the Iberville Parish Museum mantle using a red, white and blue theme for the summer months which celebrate Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day. In the background, parchment copies of historic documents are used including the United States Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights. Blue hydrangeas and red and white roses are draped across the top of the mantle. Red, white and blue flag print ribbon was intertwined throughout the design.