Local officials break ground for riverfront recreational trail

Staff Report

The City of Plaquemine held the groundbreaking ceremony for the Plaquemine Riverfront Recreational Trail on June 22 at the Plaquemine Lock Historic Site.

Construction of Phases 1 and 2 will begin in July and will include the trailhead adjacent to the Lock site and extension of the trail to the North Plaquemine Park.

“It’s going to be a very nice amenity,” Plaquemine Mayor Edwin Reeves Jr. said. “The view on the river these days is absolutely gorgeous, and when we polled everyone about what they wanted for the city, they said they wanted more areas for recreation and walking.

“This is another amenity and another big plus for the people of our city,” he said.

Completion is targeted for October. Phase 3, which extends the trail to almost the ferry landing and added lighting along the entire trail and more, will be completed in 2022.

During his comments, Mayor Reeves thanked the La. Office of State Parks for $174,000 in grants for Phases 1 and 2 of the project, as well as Dow Chemical Co. for a $100,000 grant.

The city has also received an up to $1 million grant from the state Department of Transportation and Development for Phase 3 of the project.

The entire trail project is estimated to cost $1.4 million.