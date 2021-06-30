Local officials break ground for riverfront recreational trail

Staff Report
Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. addresses the crowd attending the ground-breaking for the Plaquemine Riverfront Recreational Trail on June 22.

The City of Plaquemine held the groundbreaking ceremony for the Plaquemine Riverfront Recreational Trail on June 22 at the Plaquemine Lock Historic Site.

Construction of Phases 1 and 2 will begin in July and will include the trailhead adjacent to the Lock site and extension of the trail to the North Plaquemine Park.

Stacey Gautreau, Director of Public Affairs for Dow US South, gives remarks on Dow’s grant of $100,000 for the project.

“It’s going to be a very nice amenity,” Plaquemine Mayor Edwin Reeves Jr. said. “The view on the river these days is absolutely gorgeous, and when we polled everyone about what they wanted for the city, they said they wanted more areas for recreation and walking.

“This is another amenity and another big plus for the people of our city,” he said.

Completion is targeted for October. Phase 3, which extends the trail to almost the ferry landing and added lighting along the entire trail and more, will be completed in 2022.

Pictured during the groundbreaking for the Plaquemine Riverfront Recreational Trail project are, from left: Jeff Bell, landscape architect for the project; Edward Earl Comeaux of Comeaux Brothers Construction, contractor for the project; Plaquemine COO Richard Alleman; State Rep. Chad Brown; behind him is Fire Chief Darren Ramirez, Selectman Lin Rivet, Mayor Ed Reeves, Jr., Stacey Gautreau, Director of Public Affairs for Dow US South; Selectman Shannon Courtade, Selectman Tommy Comeaux, and former Selectman Mickey Rivet. At front is Selectman and Mayor Pro Tem Oscar Mellion.

During his comments, Mayor Reeves thanked the La. Office of State Parks for $174,000 in grants for Phases 1 and 2 of the project, as well as Dow Chemical Co. for a $100,000 grant.

The city has also received an up to $1 million grant from the state Department of Transportation and Development for Phase 3 of the project.

The entire trail project is estimated to cost $1.4 million.