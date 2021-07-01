July 4th celebration moved
Staff Report
The 20th annual July 4th Hometown Celebration scheduled for Sunday has been moved to the new Community Center and Pavilion, 57845 Foundry St.
Festivities begin at 3 p.m. with free admission to the Iberville Museum. The boat parade honoring veterans begins at 5:30 p.m. on Bayou Plaquemine, To participate, boats must be in the water at 5 p.m.
A ceremony in tribute to veterans will be at 6 p.m., followed by a jitterbug contest at 7 p.m.
The grand finale is a fireworks display at 9 p.m.
The July 4th Hometown Celebration is sponsored by the Plaquemine Main Street Program. For more information, visit www.plaquemine.org/events.