Plaquemine July 4th event makes triumphant return

Staff Report

The City of Plaquemine’s Fourth of July Celebration made a huge comeback one year after the pandemic forced its cancellation, and this year’s event dodged another potential roadblock.

Weather forecasts earlier in the week called for heavy rain, which may have dampened attendance for this year’s event.

Organizers opted to move some of the festivities to the indoor area at the Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Waterfront Park, which ensured the show would go on.

After all the preparation, sunny skies prevailed for the event, but the indoor facilities allowed spectators a measure of relief from the hot, humid temperatures.

Turnout was strong for the event, which has become a local mainstay since chairman Lorraine Hidalgo and the late Mayor Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta spearheaded the first Independence Day bash.

The festivities opened with the boat parade and presentation of military veterans as grand marshals, a cornerstone of the event since its inception in 2001. Mayor Ed Reeves and members of the Daughters of the American Revolution presided over the salute to local military veterans.

It also included rides for the kids, a jitterbug contest and music from Baton Rouge R&B band Phat Cat, along with a fireworks display presented by Plaquemine Council 970 Corp., that illuminated the area along the Plaquemine Lock State Historic Site, overlooking Bayou Plaquemine.

Additional sponsors for the event include Petroleum Service Corporation, Shintech, SNF-Flopam, A. Wilbert’s Sons, Axial-Westlake, Citizens Bank & Trust, Iberville Parish Clerk of Court, Essential Federal Credit Union, Iberville Bank and Wilbert’s Home.