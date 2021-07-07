Edwards signs bill allowing college athletes to profit from name, image, likeness

Staff Report

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards signed Senate Bill 60 by State Senator Patrick Connick into law, outlining how Louisiana’s collegiate athletes may earn compensation for the use of their own name, image, or likeness, which passed Louisiana’s Legislature with a bipartisan majority. Louisiana’s law is in effect as of July 1.

“This is a critical and historic moment for athletes in Louisiana. I thank Senator Pat Connick for his tremendous work on this bill, and I am proud to join with the Louisiana Legislature to sign into law protections and rules that allow our athletes to profit off of their own name, image, or likeness,” Edwards said. “Louisiana colleges and universities have a storied history of talented athletes who have represented our state proudly both on and off the field. As an avid sports fan, these athletes inspire me daily with their hard work and sheer talent. In a time of such disagreement, college sports bring us together as fans united in victory and, sometimes, in unfortunate defeat. It is only fitting that college athletes be able to benefit financially from their hard work and to have more control over their personal likenesses, which many organizations and entities have already done for years. It’s beyond time for this law, and I am excited for the opportunities it will open for Louisiana’s talented athletes.”

“This law will be life-changing for Louisiana’s college athletes in the best way, because it will allow them to maintain their status as amateurs, but also to earn a living for their hard work while they’re in college. This is what’s right and fair for our athletes and I am proud that Louisiana was one of the first states to enact a law that empowers them to benefit from their own personal brands,” said Sen. Patrick Connick, the bill’s sponsor.

“Today is a historic day for LSU Athletics and student athletes across the state of Louisiana. This is a transformational moment in collegiate athletics, and this legislation will empower student athletes – for this generation and those to come – as they continue to advance their academic and athletic dreams,” Scott Woodward, Athletics Director at Louisiana State University.