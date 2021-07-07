Lighting strike causes small fire at Shintech Plaquemine

Staff Report

A lightning strike Friday night led to a small fire at the Shintech chemical facility in Plaqemine.

No injuries were reported.

The lighting strike occurred during a heavy rainstorm that passed through south Louisiana.

Onsite emergency team responded to the fire, which was isolated to one area of the facility, according to a statement officials from Shintech released Friday night.

“Production units were brought down in a controlled manner to assure site safety as Shintech assessed the full impact of the weather event,” the statement read.

“Shintech’s emergency response teams immediately notified all appropriate officials and agencies. There have been no injuries and there are no offsite impacts related to the weather event.”

All site personnel were accounted for, according to the statement.

“Shintech’s primary focus remains on the safety and security of the employees, the community and the environment in which we operate.”