City Light & Water revises July utility bills due to error

Staff Report

Plaquemine residents whose electrical utilities come from City Light & Water should contact the utility provider for corrected bill amounts after erroneous statements were sent out July 8.

All utility bills mailed out last week included an error in the calculation of the electrical fuel adjustment.

Most of the residential overcharges amounted to $50 or less, depending on usage.

The overcharge for commercial customers is higher.

“We sincerely apologize for this error,” Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr. said. “It was a human coding error, and we are working to rectify the error and make sure it does not happen again.”

Customers can call City Light & Water at to get the corrected bill amount.

If customers pay the original bill, the city will credit their account for the amount charged in error. That credit will be included in the August bills, and it will be listed as a line item.

Some large commercial customers who were particularly impacted will receive new utility bills.

For questions, call City Light & Water at (225) 687-3725 during its regular business hours of 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and Friday from 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

“We thank customers for their understanding and patience,” Reeves said.