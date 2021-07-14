Krewe of Cypress hosts Summer Social

Special to The Post South

The seven young women who are to be presented by the Krewe of Cypress of Plaquemine this fall were feted at a Summer Social at the home of Kitty and Dean Martin in St. Francisville on June 26.

The debutantes, their mothers, grandmothers and sponsors were treated to a brunch while they visited with one another. They were given information on their Presentation Ball by Lydia Crockett, who will chair that ceremony with Morgan Allain.

These young women also will serve as maids in the Krewe’s annual Carnival Ball, and the highlight of the social was when the 2022 Krewe of Cypress Ball Captains Suzanne Aucoin, Carrie Booksh and Vanessa Moore shared the theme and costume designs and assignments.

The debutantes honored are: Sheà Lynn Bennett, daughter of Heidi and Joey Bennett, and presented by her aunt and uncle, Clare and Lee Berthelot; Bailey Elizabeth Desselles, daughter of Audra and Brian Desselles; Juliette Èlie Gautreaux, daughter of Niki and Craig Gautreaux, and presented by her aunt and uncle, Vanessa and Robert Moore; Morgan Kate Noel, daughter of Katie and Michael Noel; Karlee Katherine Patrick, daughter of Elisabeth Hebert Patrick and Darren Trahan; Sara Elizabeth Ross, daughter of Aimee and Craig Ross of Bossier City, and presented by her aunt and uncle, Carrie and Jeremy Booksh; and Cassidy Marie Smith, daughter of Sara and Carey Smith of Tipp City, Ohio, and presented by her cousins, Nedi and Josh Morgan.

The Presentation Ball will be Nov. 27 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine, and the Carnival Ball is scheduled for Feb. 12, 2022.

The Krewe of Cypress was founded in 1979 by a group of friends in Plaquemine and hosts an elegant Presentation Ball each year in the fall to introduce their eligible daughters and granddaughters into society. Three weeks prior to Mardi Gras, members gather to create a magical, mystical fantasy in a spectacular Mardi Gras Ball featuring these same young women as royalty.