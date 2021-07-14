Plaquemine Garden Club names Garden of the Month

Special to The Post South

The home of Michelle Landry Sharon and Jeffrey Sharon has been chosen as the July Plaquemine Garden Club Garden of the Month. It is located in Cypress Landing in the Island Community.

The well-manicured lawn is highlighted by a backdrop of summer flowers where Oak Leaf Limelight hydrangeas steal the show. The abundance of white blooms is striking to see. Dianella, commonly known as flax lily, are noted throughout the flower bed. Crepe myrtle trees anchor both sides of the landscape. Other plant and flower varieties include Stella D’Oro daylillies, multicolored vinca in shades of pink, Alabama coleus, variegated lillies, garden mums, blue hydrangeas and yellow daylillies. A beautiful array of blue Agapanthus are seen along the front porch.

The Plaquemine Garden Club is affiliated with the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Deep South Garden Clubs and the National Garden Clubs.