Reduction of crime rate topic of meeting July 20

Staff Report

A special meeting Tuesday, July 20 will focus on ways to reduce crime in the City of Plaquemine.

The meeting, called at the request of District 4 Councilman Tommy LeBlanc will be held on the second floor of Plaquemine City Hall, 23640 Railroad Ave.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m.

Officials scheduled to attend the meeting include Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, District Attorney Tony Clayton, Plaquemine City Court Judge Mike Distefano and others.