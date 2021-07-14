Plaquemine teen installs flag retirement box

Special to The Post South

Alyssa Daigle saw something was missing in Plaquemine. So, in Girl Scout style, she went to work to solve the problem.

Daigle, 17, recently graduated from Iberville Math and Science Academy West and will attend Nicholls State University in the fall to pursue a degree in business administration. She was researching her gold award project for Girl Scouts when she learned the nearest flag retirement box was in Port Allen, almost half an hour away.

“I have always held veterans in high regard,” Daigle said. “My grandfather, uncle, boss and many of my extended family are veterans themselves. I am quite patriotic because of this, and a part of that patriotism is respecting the flag.”

With the help of Fry Hymel, Daigle built a flag retirement box where people in the community can put their old flags so they can be disposed of properly. The flag retirement box is installed in the front of the American Legion in White Castle.

Daigle and her mother, Jill Daigle, also created an educational pamphlet that they distributed at the Plaquemine 4th of July Celebration and in front of Daigle’s Supermarket.

“Its purpose is to help better educate others on the flag’s history, proper ways to display it, as well as the correct ways to dispose of the flag,” she said.

The American Legion Whaley/Savoy Post 212 and Girl Scout troop 10475 will work together to ensure the box is emptied periodically and that the old flags are disposed of properly.

Daigle hosted a flag retirement ceremony to showcase the installation of the box July 11.