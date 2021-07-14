Homebuying seminar set in St. Gabriel

Staff Report

An upcoming seminar in St. Gabriel will provide free information on the process of becoming a first-time homebuyer.

A homebuyer seminar is set for 10 a.m. July 24 at the St. Gabriel Community Center. The event is free and open to the public.

As part of the seminar, a HUD counselor, realtor, lending service and a group of home warranty experts will discuss the various programs open to first-time homebuyers. They will also be open to questions.

The seminar is a no-pressure program that will provide prospective homebuyers the tools and information to make the purchase of their dream home a reality.

The event will be presented by the City of St. Gabriel, the Louisiana Housing Corporation, Keller-Williams Realty, The First Bank and the SmartChoice home warranty group.

The St. Gabriel Community Center is at 1400 Gordon Simon LeBlanc Drive.