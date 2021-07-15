Environmental education center proposed for Spanish Lake mitigation bank lands

Staff Report

A wetlands ecological education center is proposed as an additional amenity within the acreage owned by Spanish Lake Restoration, LLC.

A presentation will be made to council members of the City of St. Gabriel during their regular meeting today to inform them of this opportunity, which is envisioned as a unique facility serving the public, local school children, higher education, and tourists.

More than 4,000 acres controlled by SLR serve as a wetland mitigation bank covering portions of Spanish Lake and its surrounding swamp. The proposed center would showcase south Louisiana’s flora and fauna at a scale found nowhere else along the Gulf Coast and would allow local residents and visitors to access and experience these wildlands which are presently closed to the public. The Spanish Lake Ecological Education Center (SLEEC) is an educational concept seeking consideration by the City Council for their endorsement and participation.