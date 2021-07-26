Louisiana OMV updates safety protocols amid COVID-19 surge

Staff Report

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, facial coverings became a requirement this week inside all Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations.

The updated safety protocols follow the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout Louisiana and reflect the latest guidelines from state health officials. If a customer does not have a mask, one will be provided.

“Public safety is our priority. We must take the necessary precautions to protect the health of our customers and employees,” OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain stated. In addition to wearing masks, visitors are reminded to follow social distancing guidelines and stay at least six feet from other people while inside OMV field offices.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding customers to utilize the free LA Wallet app when possible. LA Wallet allows eligible customers to request a duplicate driver’s license and renew their current driver’s license. Additionally, customers are encouraged to check www.expresslane.org to find out if they can complete their transaction online before visiting an OMV field office.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles continues to work closely with state officials to provide a safe environment for all visitors. The agency appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding at this time.

“Several Louisiana OMV locations have experienced intermittent closures over the past few months due to precautions related to COVID-19. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," St. Germain said. "When possible, we shift resources around to where they are needed in an effort to keep our offices open. Unfortunately, sometimes we are forced to close temporarily to protect the health of our customers and employees.

"The fourth surge of COVID-19 is upon us. We cannot let our guard down. Though they are not required at this time, we encourage OMV customers to wear masks for their protection. We continue to enforce social distancing protocols at OMV field offices and we ask that customers stay home when they are sick. When possible, please take advantage of our extensive list of online services on our website, www.expresslane.org. Your safety is our priority. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this time.”