Nominations open for USDA's FSA Committee

Staff Report

Farmers and ranchers have until Aug. 2 to nominate candidates to serve on the West Baton Rouge – Iberville Parish Farm Service Agency Committee. The U.S. Department of Agriculture accepts nominations each year in certain Local Administrative Areas for individuals to serve on these locally led committees.

"The Aug. 2 deadline is quickly approaching,” said Elmo Lebeouf, executive director for FSA in West Baton Rouge – Iberville Parish. "Committee members play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency and are vital to how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs. This is your opportunity to have a say in how federal programs are delivered in our county.”

This year, West Baton Rouge - Iberville Parish is accepting nominations for LAA No. 4, which includes Central Iberville Parish Area of Plaquemine, including Eastern Iberville Parish (Sunshine, St Gabriel, and Carville) and LAA No. 5, which includes Southern Iberville Parish Area of White Castle. Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in a USDA program and reside in the LAA up for election this year, may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation to FSA, even if they have not applied or received program benefits.

Nationwide, more than 7,700 dedicated members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county committees. The committees are made up of three to 11 members who serve three-year terms. Individuals may nominate themselves or others and qualifying organizations may also nominate candidates. USDA encourages minority producers, women and beginning farmers or ranchers to nominate, vote, and hold office.

Producers should contact the West Baton Rouge - Iberville Parish FSA office how to get involved. To be considered, a producer must sign an FSA-669A nomination form or an FSA-669-A-3 for urban county committees. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.

Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 1.