Plaquemine Garden Club wins awards

Special to The Post South

Despite COVID-19 lockdowns and the pandemic, the Plaquemine Garden Club won an unprecedented number of awards for 2020 from national, regional and state garden club affiliations, including National Garden Clubs, Inc.; Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc.; and Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Inc. These are the most awards won in a single year in the 65 year history of the Plaquemine Garden Club.

The 2020 awards listed below were presented to the Plaquemine Garden Club at the Louisiana State Garden Club Summer Board Meeting in July, 2021.

AWARDS

Winner: Margo Racca Sweepstakes, LGCF: Presented to the club that submitted the most award applications to NGC, DSGC and LGCF.

Roadside Improvement, first NGC; second DSGC; third LGCF: Fort Area City Park planting of crepe myrtles and sign flowerbed

Historic Preservation, first and second DSGC; first LGCF: Iberville Parish Museum flowerbeds

Valerie Barnum Civic Development, first LGCF: Iberville Parish Courthouse flowerbeds

Sara Gladney Landscape Design Award, first NGC: St. John Church flowerbeds

PGC Website, first LGCF: Plaquemine Garden Club Website

Facebook Site, first LGCF: Plaquemine Garden Club Facebook

Publicity Press Book, second LGCF: Plaquemine Garden Club Scrapbook using only publicity in newspapers, Facebook and website

Certificate of Excellence in Horticulture, first LGCF: Robbie Dupont- only one chosen by LGCF Board. Will be awarded at 2022 LGCF State Convention. Bobbie Dupont, Robbie’s father, also won this award.

Yearbook, honorable mention, LGCF: Creative monthly garden projects during COVID in place of meetings

Beauty of Life Garden, honorable mention, LGCF: Flowers added yearly

Horticulture Therapy, certificate of merit, LGCF: Miniature flower bouquets brought to the elderly in nursing homes (two clubs in the state won this award)

Plaquemine Garden Club is affiliated with: National Garden Clubs, Inc.; Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc.; and Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Inc.