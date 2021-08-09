Visitations suspended at Iberville Parish Jail

Staff Report

The fourth spike in the coronavirus has led the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office to suspend all visitations at the Parish Jail, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.

The halt on visitations will remain in place until further notice.

“This suspension is being put in place strictly out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the inmates and employees,” he said.

Video visitations will remain available.

To set up an account through City Telecoin for video visitations, call (318) 746-1114, Monday-Sunday between 7a.m. and 11p.m.

Attorney/client meetings will be allowed in person, through a window, via video phone on a non-recorded line.