Plaquemine, Iberville Parish 'beefed up' patrols yield arrests

Staff Report

Plaquemine Chief of Police Kenny Payne and Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi reported the arrest of several individuals over the weekend after "beefed up" patrols in high-crime areas, according to a release.

Following the recent public meeting, Chief Payne and Sheriff Stassi decided to patrol the areas, including where shootings have occurred. Both pledged to continue to work together to get drugs and guns off of local streets, according to the report.

Those arrested included:

George Johnson, Jr., 8/18/2002, of 58720 Meriam Street, Plaquemine, was arrested for: possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (marijuana); illegally carrying a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile; possession of drug paraphernalia; and tail lamps required.

Jayl’n Smith, 2/20/1996, of 58667 Capt. TT. Harris, Plaquemine, was arrested for: possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (marijuana); illegally carrying a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; resisting arrest; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Camron Hammond, 12/4/1999, of 7180 S. River Road, Addis, was arrested for: possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (marijuana); illegally carrying a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to appear.

Hosey Banks, 9/17/94, of 23711 Fleniken Street, Plaquemine, was arrested for: possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (marijuana); illegally carrying a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; 2 cts. failure to appear.

Jonathan Jordan, 4/26/1986, of 23943 Taylor Street, Plaquemine, was arrested for: possession of Schedule I narcotics (marijuana); possession of Schedule II narcotics (cocaine); open container; obstruction of justice; and turn signal required.

Jason Reed, II, 12/2/2001, of 63120 Bayou Jacob Road, Plaquemine, was arrested for: illegally carrying of weapon.

An arrest warrant was issued for Clifton Lee, Jr., 10/28/2000, of 58533 Cpt. TT Harris, Plaquemine, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In addition to these arrests, detectives also seized a hand gun and an AK47 with a pistol grip.