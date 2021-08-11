Iberville Parish Sheriff warns of possible ambulance delays

Staff Report

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi released a statement to residents advising ambulance services "may have delayed response times."

He said it is due to the state of emergency in the parish due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

"The possible delays are due to the fact that Acadian Ambulance is responding to higher call volumes. Ambulances also have longer wait times at emergency rooms for the transfer of patients to facilities with available beds. Additionally, Acadian Ambulance is required to sanitize their units if a COVID positive patient is transported," the sheriff stated.

He also said Acadian Ambulance and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office remain dedicated to providing residents with "the best and safest care possible."

"Your patience and understanding are greatly appreciated," he concluded.