City officials honored by LMA

Special to The Post South

Three city officials received their six-term (total 24 years) service pins from the Louisiana Municipal Association (LMA) for their service to the City of Plaquemine. They are, from left, Selectman Lin Rivet, Mayor Edwin "Ed" Reeves, Jr., and Selectman Jimmie Randle. Selectmen Rivet and Randle both have served on the Board of Selectmen for 24 years. Mayor Reeves received his pin for service as a Selectman for five terms, and as Mayor for one term. He is now serving his second term as Mayor. He also served as a Parish Councilman prior to being elected Mayor, but that service is not counted by the LMA. The pins were given at the LMA Conference in Baton Rouge last week.