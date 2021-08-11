Program offers aid for tenants, landlords

Staff Report

A program offered by the state will offer rental help to those who are struggling to pay rent due to COVID.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is offered by the state through the U.S. Treasury.

The program can cover costs related to past-due rent incurred as early as April 1, 2020, and up to three months forward.

For those already evicted, free resources are offered for displaced residents to find available and affordable rental homes in their communities. It helps them find available rental properties and, specifically, temporary housing due to disaster recovery, housing available to seniors and those with disabilities, housing that does not require a credit check, and rental housing that is income-based or on a sliding scale.

Once a new place is found and a lease is in place, the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance may be able to provide for up to three months forward rent.

Help is also available for landlords seeking to recover past-due rent owed by tenants. More information is available at www.LAStateRent.com or by calling (877) 459-6555 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For those in need of legal assistance, some attorneys may offer free services or charge a reduced fee for services. Renters have local, state and federal rights during the pandemic that may offer protections against eviction.

To find legal resources related to eviction, visit www.louisianalawhelp.org/issues/housing/evictions.