2020 Census: Iberville Parish population down 9.4 percent since 2010
Iberville Parish reported 30,241 people in the 2020 Census, a 9.4 percent decrease from the 2010 Census.
Population figures went down over the decade for Plaquemine, St. Gabriel, and White Castle.
These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.
Louisiana
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
4,657,757
124,385
2.7%
White
2,657,652
-178,540
-6.3%
Black
1,464,023
11,627
0.8%
American Indian
31,657
1,078
3.5%
Asian
86,438
16,306
23.3%
Pacific Islander
1,911
-52
-2.6%
Other Race
142,699
73,472
106.1%
Two or More Races
273,377
200,494
275.1%
Hispanic
322,549
129,989
67.5%
Iberville Parish
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
30,241
-3,146
-9.4%
White
14,833
-1,447
-8.9%
Black
13,377
-3,077
-18.7%
American Indian
67
5
8.1%
Asian
123
19
18.3%
Pacific Islander
13
10
333.3%
Other Race
752
536
248.1%
Two or More Races
1,076
808
301.5%
Hispanic
1,418
754
113.6%
St. Gabriel city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
6,433
-244
-3.7%
White
2,535
256
11.2%
Black
3,131
-1,144
-26.8%
American Indian
3
-4
-57.1%
Asian
62
40
181.8%
Pacific Islander
1
1
%
Other Race
510
477
1445.5%
Two or More Races
191
130
213.1%
Hispanic
666
500
301.2%
Plaquemine city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
6,269
-850
-11.9%
White
2,912
-410
-12.3%
Black
2,966
-667
-18.4%
American Indian
15
1
7.1%
Asian
33
6
22.2%
Pacific Islander
5
4
400.0%
Other Race
73
3
4.3%
Two or More Races
265
213
409.6%
Hispanic
209
38
22.2%
White Castle town
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
1,722
-161
-8.6%
White
127
-133
-51.2%
Black
1,555
-46
-2.9%
American Indian
2
0
0.0%
Asian
0
Pacific Islander
0
Other Race
8
1
14.3%
Two or More Races
30
18
150.0%
Hispanic
13
-12
-48.0%
Communities
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Bayou Goula CDP
514
-98
-16.0%
Crescent CDP
811
-148
-15.4%
District 1
1,917
-196
-9.3%
District 10
2,351
-301
-11.3%
District 11
2,430
-193
-7.4%
District 12
1,732
-381
-18.0%
District 13
5,707
2,853
100.0%
District 2
1,929
-210
-9.8%
District 3
1,460
-285
-16.3%
District 4
1,784
-3,121
-63.6%
District 5
2,208
-220
-9.1%
District 6
2,210
-195
-8.1%
District 7
1,773
-453
-20.4%
District 8
2,036
-186
-8.4%
District 9
2,704
-258
-8.7%
Dorseyville CDP
159
Grosse Tete village
548
-99
-15.3%
Maringouin town
891
-207
-18.9%
Plaquemine city
6,269
-850
-11.9%
Rosedale village
664
-129
-16.3%
St. Gabriel city
6,433
-244
-3.7%
White Castle town
1,722
-161
-8.6%