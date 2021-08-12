2020 Census: Iberville Parish population down 9.4 percent since 2010

Staff Report

USA TODAY Network

Iberville Parish reported 30,241 people in the 2020 Census, a 9.4 percent decrease from the 2010 Census.

Population figures went down over the decade for Plaquemine, St. Gabriel, and White Castle.

These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.

Louisiana 2020 count Change % change Total 4,657,757 124,385 2.7% White 2,657,652 -178,540 -6.3% Black 1,464,023 11,627 0.8% American Indian 31,657 1,078 3.5% Asian 86,438 16,306 23.3% Pacific Islander 1,911 -52 -2.6% Other Race 142,699 73,472 106.1% Two or More Races 273,377 200,494 275.1% Hispanic 322,549 129,989 67.5%

Iberville Parish 2020 count Change % change Total 30,241 -3,146 -9.4% White 14,833 -1,447 -8.9% Black 13,377 -3,077 -18.7% American Indian 67 5 8.1% Asian 123 19 18.3% Pacific Islander 13 10 333.3% Other Race 752 536 248.1% Two or More Races 1,076 808 301.5% Hispanic 1,418 754 113.6%

St. Gabriel city 2020 count Change % change Total 6,433 -244 -3.7% White 2,535 256 11.2% Black 3,131 -1,144 -26.8% American Indian 3 -4 -57.1% Asian 62 40 181.8% Pacific Islander 1 1 % Other Race 510 477 1445.5% Two or More Races 191 130 213.1% Hispanic 666 500 301.2%

Plaquemine city 2020 count Change % change Total 6,269 -850 -11.9% White 2,912 -410 -12.3% Black 2,966 -667 -18.4% American Indian 15 1 7.1% Asian 33 6 22.2% Pacific Islander 5 4 400.0% Other Race 73 3 4.3% Two or More Races 265 213 409.6% Hispanic 209 38 22.2%

White Castle town 2020 count Change % change Total 1,722 -161 -8.6% White 127 -133 -51.2% Black 1,555 -46 -2.9% American Indian 2 0 0.0% Asian 0 Pacific Islander 0 Other Race 8 1 14.3% Two or More Races 30 18 150.0% Hispanic 13 -12 -48.0%