2020 Census: Iberville Parish population down 9.4 percent since 2010

Staff Report
USA TODAY Network
Census 2020

Iberville Parish reported 30,241 people in the 2020 Census, a 9.4 percent decrease from the 2010 Census.

Population figures went down over the decade for Plaquemine, St. Gabriel, and White Castle.

These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.

 

Louisiana

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

4,657,757

124,385

2.7%

White

2,657,652

-178,540

-6.3%

Black

1,464,023

11,627

0.8%

American Indian

31,657

1,078

3.5%

Asian

86,438

16,306

23.3%

Pacific Islander

1,911

-52

-2.6%

Other Race

142,699

73,472

106.1%

Two or More Races

273,377

200,494

275.1%

Hispanic

322,549

129,989

67.5%

 

Iberville Parish

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

30,241

-3,146

-9.4%

White

14,833

-1,447

-8.9%

Black

13,377

-3,077

-18.7%

American Indian

67

5

8.1%

Asian

123

19

18.3%

Pacific Islander

13

10

333.3%

Other Race

752

536

248.1%

Two or More Races

1,076

808

301.5%

Hispanic

1,418

754

113.6%

 

St. Gabriel city

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

6,433

-244

-3.7%

White

2,535

256

11.2%

Black

3,131

-1,144

-26.8%

American Indian

3

-4

-57.1%

Asian

62

40

181.8%

Pacific Islander

1

1

%

Other Race

510

477

1445.5%

Two or More Races

191

130

213.1%

Hispanic

666

500

301.2%

 

Plaquemine city

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

6,269

-850

-11.9%

White

2,912

-410

-12.3%

Black

2,966

-667

-18.4%

American Indian

15

1

7.1%

Asian

33

6

22.2%

Pacific Islander

5

4

400.0%

Other Race

73

3

4.3%

Two or More Races

265

213

409.6%

Hispanic

209

38

22.2%

 

White Castle town

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

1,722

-161

-8.6%

White

127

-133

-51.2%

Black

1,555

-46

-2.9%

American Indian

2

0

0.0%

Asian

0

 

 

Pacific Islander

0

 

 

Other Race

8

1

14.3%

Two or More Races

30

18

150.0%

Hispanic

13

-12

-48.0%

 

Communities

 

 2020 countChange% change

Bayou Goula CDP

514

-98

-16.0%

Crescent CDP

811

-148

-15.4%

District 1

1,917

-196

-9.3%

District 10

2,351

-301

-11.3%

District 11

2,430

-193

-7.4%

District 12

1,732

-381

-18.0%

District 13

5,707

2,853

100.0%

District 2

1,929

-210

-9.8%

District 3

1,460

-285

-16.3%

District 4

1,784

-3,121

-63.6%

District 5

2,208

-220

-9.1%

District 6

2,210

-195

-8.1%

District 7

1,773

-453

-20.4%

District 8

2,036

-186

-8.4%

District 9

2,704

-258

-8.7%

Dorseyville CDP

159

 

 

Grosse Tete village

548

-99

-15.3%

Maringouin town

891

-207

-18.9%

Plaquemine city

6,269

-850

-11.9%

Rosedale village

664

-129

-16.3%

St. Gabriel city

6,433

-244

-3.7%

White Castle town

1,722

-161

-8.6%