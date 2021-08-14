Big Boy steam engine coming to Plaquemine

Staff Report

The Union Pacific Big Boy Steam engine will make two visits through Plaquemine:

Friday: arrives at 9 a.m., departs at 9:15 a.m.

Sunday: arrives at 2:30 p.m., departs at 3 p.m.

The public is invited to visit Railroad Avenue on the two days the train will be stopping in Plaquemine. For a list of a few tips to remember, most notably to stay 25 feet away from the tracks due to the steam expulsion, visit https://www.trains.com/trn/train-basics/abcs-of-railroading/big-boy-etiquette-how-to-see-union-pacific-big-boy-4014-safely