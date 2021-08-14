Big Boy steam engine coming to Plaquemine

Staff Report
Union Pacific's Big Boy Steam engine will make two visits in Plaquemine Aug. 20 and 22.

The Union Pacific Big Boy Steam engine will make two visits through Plaquemine:

Friday: arrives at 9 a.m., departs at 9:15 a.m.

Sunday: arrives at 2:30 p.m., departs at 3 p.m.

The public is invited to visit Railroad Avenue on the two days the train will be stopping in Plaquemine. For a list of a few tips to remember, most notably to stay 25 feet away from the tracks due to the steam expulsion, visit https://www.trains.com/trn/train-basics/abcs-of-railroading/big-boy-etiquette-how-to-see-union-pacific-big-boy-4014-safely