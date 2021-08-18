CareSouth donates $5,000 to City to help with COVID relief efforts

Staff Report

In celebration of National Health Center Week, CareSouth donated $5,000 to the City of Plaquemine to help with COVID-19 relief efforts. The healthcare clinic also donated to other cities it serves.

The goal of National Health Center Week is to recognize the vital role community health centers play to the millions of patients in the many communities they serve. This year’s theme is “The Chemistry for Strong Communities,” and the need for communities to work together is at an all-time high with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As our communities continue this fight, CareSouth will do its part to assist in strengthening the communities we serve," said CareSouth CEO Matt Valliere. "Our cities’ employees have been on the front lines, as have our staff members, risking their health and safety on a day-to-day basis, so we wanted to show our appreciation and support."