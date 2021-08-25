Plaquemine Garden Club names August Garden of the Month

Special to The Post South

The home of Jeff and Larie Dupont -- along with their girls, Collyn and Rilyn -- has been chosen as the Plaquemine Garden Club yard of the month for August. They live in Cypress Landing in the Island.

The main flower bed consists of sunflower Brown-Eyed Girl, Salvia Mystic Spires, a Japanese Magnolia and multi-colored Cora Cascade vinca. The side bed contains Camelia Sasanqua, various shades of trailing vinca and a pot of Cajun Blue scaevola. A crepe myrtle tree is banked with Hot Pink marigolds.

The highlight of the landscape is an Asclepsias Red Butterfly bush, commonly known as milkweed plant. The girls enjoy keeping vigil over this very popular plant, home to the caterpillars that eventually become beautiful Monarch butterflies. They’ve counted as many as 34 of them at one time, waiting to form their chrysalis that soon become the majestic beauties.

On the back porch are noted large pots of Tatoo Blueberry vinca surrounding the magnificent Big Poppa hibiscus.

The Duponts are thrilled to be honored with this very special award.