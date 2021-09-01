Sheriff’s Office nabs four on drug charges
Staff Report
Four people have been arrested part of a continued effort against illegal possession in Iberville Parish.
The drugs range crack cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.
Those arrested were:
- Ricky Patrick, 58, Plaquemine. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (fentanyl); possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (fentanyl); possession of Schedule II narcotics (crack cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction of justice.
- Curtis Clouatre, 39, of Plaquemine. He was arrested for possession of Schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine, domestic abuse with child endangerment and failure to appear.
- Rodrick Smith, 27, Maringouin. He was arrested for possession of marijuana (third offense), possession of Schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine), improper equipment and driving without a license.
- Candace Graffia, 24, Maringouin. She was arrested for possession of Schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine).