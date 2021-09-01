Sheriff Stassi steps up to help farmers

Staff Report

Farmers in north Iberville needed assistance with Union Pacific trains blocking the farm railroad crossings for days. This created big problems for farmers trying to get machinery in and out of fields. They called on Sheriff Brett Stassi to help, and he enlisted the aid of Senator Rick Ward. A breakfast meeting was set up between the Union Pacific representative, Sheriff Stassi, Sen. Ward and about 20 area farmers to discuss issues with UP. The 6:30 am meeting involved several options and proved beneficial, with the UP representative committing to look into remedies to solve the issues.