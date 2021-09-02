Iberville Parish carjacking suspects arrested near New Orleans

Staff Report

State Police reported the arrests of suspects in a carjacking that occurred in Iberville Parish on Sept. 1.

State Police Troop B received information regarding the incident which included the license plate and description of a white Chevrolet Equinox. The vehicle was believed to be traveling on Interstate 10 toward New Orleans.

About 3 a.m., proactive patrols during the Hurricane Ida recovery observed a vehicle matching the description traveling east on Interstate 10 on the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

Trooper said a traffic stop was conducted, and found the vehicle occupied by three adults and five young children.

While working in conjunction with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, troopers learned that the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Ashton Davis, and a passenger, 22-year-old Aldon Ducre, both of Orleans Parish, abandoned a vehicle in Gross Tete, along with a female passenger and five small children.

This vehicle was later determined to be stolen from Orleans Parish. After abandoning the vehicle, Davis and Ducre approached the Chevrolet Equinox in a gas station parking lot and carjacked the occupants at gunpoint.

The victims were able to provide a description of the suspects' clothing which was consistent with that of Davis and Ducre. After stealing the Equinox, Davis and Ducre returned to pick up the passengers they abandoned.

During the investigation, a search of the vehicle yielded two loaded firearms, one of which was determined to be stolen.

As a result of the investigation in conjunction with information provided by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Davis was placed under arrest for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Child Endangerment, Speeding, No Seatbelt, No Driver’s License and an outstanding warrant. Ducre was also placed under arrest for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Child Endangerment and No Seatbelt.

Both were booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

The female passenger along with the children were released and taken to their residence.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.