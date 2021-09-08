Iberville included in Hurricane Ida disaster declaration

Staff Report

Iberville is among 26 parishes included in a major disaster declaration President Joe Biden approved on request of Gov. John Bel Edwards due to the severe impacts of Hurricane Ida, a category 4 storm that caused widespread damage across Louisiana.

Ida made landfall early Sunday afternoon in Port Fourchon with winds of 155 miles per hour. As the slow-moving storm continues to impact Louisiana, more than 800,000 people are without power statewide. Surge and damaging winds are impacting areas along the coast and moving inland.

“Thousands of our people are without power and there is untold damage to property across the impacted parishes. FEMA has been with us since before the storm to help coordinate our state and federal efforts, which has been incredibly helpful,” Edwards said. “I know that it will take some time to address all of the challenges of this storm, but I am confident in the resilience of our people and the commitment of all of our partners to pull through this, which we will do together.”

Individual and Public Assistance Category A, Debris Removal, have been approved for the following parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana Parishes.

All 64 Louisiana parishes have been approved for Public Assistance Category B (emergency protective measures), including direct federal assistance, at 75 percent federal funding. In addition, for a period of 30 days from the start of the incident period FEMA is authorized to provide federal funding for Category A and Category B at 100 percent of eligible costs.