Medical clinics announce temporary phone numbers

Staff Report

Thibodaux Regional Family Medicine Clinic in Paincourtville and Pierre Part are open and available for appointments. Due to technical limitations with AT&T, we have had to establish temporary phone numbers for both clinics.

We appreciate your understanding and will let you know when the issue has been resolved.

Family Medicine Clinic – Paincourtville

  • 985-449-4675 (Temporary)

Family Medicine Clinic – Pierre Part

  • 985-449-4633 (Temporary)