Medical clinics announce temporary phone numbers
Staff Report
Thibodaux Regional Family Medicine Clinic in Paincourtville and Pierre Part are open and available for appointments. Due to technical limitations with AT&T, we have had to establish temporary phone numbers for both clinics.
We appreciate your understanding and will let you know when the issue has been resolved.
Family Medicine Clinic – Paincourtville
- 985-449-4675 (Temporary)
Family Medicine Clinic – Pierre Part
- 985-449-4633 (Temporary)